County declares emergency, closes parks

Benton County and the city of Corvallis both declared a state of emergency last week in response to the rash of Oregon wildfires.

The declarations allow the local government entities to access state and federal relief funds, provide mutual aid to neighboring communities and recoup costs for local emergency response efforts.

The county declaration was the result of a a unanimous vote Thursday of the Benton County Board of Commissioners. City Manager Mark Shepard initiated the declaration for the city of Corvallis on Thursday.

The city and county also have announced closures of parks and natural areas because of bad air quality and severe fire danger.

County facilities closed are Fitton Green, the Mulkey Trail, Jackson Frazier Wetlands, Fort Hoskins, Beazell Forest and Clemens Park. County parks remaining open as of late last week were Salmonberry, North Albany, Adair, Hyak, Bellfountain and Irish Bend.

Corvallis closures included the Bald Hill Natural Area, Brandis Natural Area, Chip Ross Natural Area, Forest Dell Natural Area, Herbert Farm Natural Area, Marys River Natural Area, Noyes Natural Area, Orleans Natural Area, Owens Farm Natural Area. Timber Hill Natural Area and the Witham Natural Area.