Court of Appeals rejects annexation argument from Philomath, Corvallis

The Oregon Court of Appeals in a May 13 ruling rejected a challenge from Philomath, Corvallis and the League of Oregon Cities to a 2016 state law that limited cities’ ability to forward annexation issues to the voters.

Philomath passed a measure requiring a citywide vote on all annexations in May 1995. Corvallis was the first city in Oregon to enact such a rule with a vote in November 1976.

Corvallis and Philomath claimed that the state law violated the home rule provisions of their city charters. City Attorney Jim Brewer, who serves in that role with both Philomath and Corvallis, participated in oral arguments in the case in July 2018 at Salem.

The three-judge panel of Presiding Judge Darleen Ortega and Judges Chris Garrett and Steven R. Powers disagreed with Brewer, however, noting that there is no conflict “because the charter provision allows for annexations mandated by state law.”

Philomath and Corvallis has 35 days from May 13 to make a decision on an appeal.

Brewer advised the Corvallis City Council of the outcome at its May 18 meeting and said that an executive session would likely be required to discuss next steps for that city.