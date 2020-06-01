COVID-19 cases grow by only 8% in Oregon again

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

COVID-19 cases grew by only 8% in Oregon for the second straight week, according to data released by the Oregon Health Authority.

For the week ending Sunday, Oregon added 316 new cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, bringing the total cases statewide to 4,243.

That raw number of new cases was slightly higher than the week ending May 24, however, when 304 new cases were reported by the OHA.

Still, the growth rate of new cases of COVID-19 has, in general, steadily dropped since late March, when the state saw its number of cases triple in a week’s span, according to agency figures.

On Sunday, Oregon reported 58 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases and the state’s death toll was unchanged at 153.

None of the new cases was in Linn or Benton counties. Benton County remains at 55 cases and five deaths. Linn County remains at 115 cases and nine deaths.

The United States has 1,761,503 cases of COVID-19 and 103,700 deaths, according to the website of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday evening.

The OHA also announced that it is in the process of compiling information on past outbreaks to provide to the public. Last week, the agency changed course and announced that it will be reporting large COVID-19 outbreaks in workplaces.

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net.