COVID-19 spread continues to decline

The spread of COVID-19 continues to decline in Oregon, according to state data released on Sunday.
Oregon reported 304 new cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 3,927. That’s an increase of just 8% over the seven-day span ending May 17, according to figures from the Oregon Health Authority.
The figure comes on the heels of 395 new cases that were reported from May 11 through May 17, an increase of 12%.
The transmission rate of COVID-19 in Oregon, in general, has steadily dropped since late March, when the state saw the number of cases triple in a week’s span, OHA data indicates.
On Monday, the state’s death toll remained at 148, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
There were 19 new confirmed cases and 4 new presumptive cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 3,949.
The new confirmed and presumptive cases are in the following counties: Clackamas, 4; Deschutes, 1; Jackson, 3; Josephine, 1; Marion, 4; Multnomah, 5; Umatilla, 1; Washington, 5.
A case originally reported as a Linn County case was later determined to be a Marion County case and numbers have been adjusted accordingly.
On Sunday, the OHA reported 46 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in its daily report, including four in Linn County.
The OHA also announced on Sunday that Oregon’s death toll from the coronavirus now stands at 148. A 93-year-old woman from Clackamas County passed away on May 10 at her residence due to COVID-19, according to a news release.
Linn County has 116 COVID-19 cases and nine deaths, according to OHA data, while Benton County has 55 cases and five deaths.
The state has 108,253 negative tests for COVID-19, including 3,611 in Linn County and 3,518 in Benton County.
There have been 1.69 million confirmed cases in the United States and 98,466 deaths. Worldwide, there have been 5.45 million confirmed cases and 346,000 deaths.
