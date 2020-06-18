COVID-19 surge bypasses mid-valley, at least so far

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The state announced 148 new confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the eighth straight day with more than 100 new cases, although the mid-valley continued to be largely unaffected by the surge in numbers as one new case was reported in Linn County and none in Benton.

Oregon has now had 6,366 cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to the latest data from the Oregon Health Authority.

OHA also reported four deaths — an 82-year-old woman and a 78-year-old man in Marion County and two men in Clackamas County, one 87 and one 89; all reportedly had underlying medical conditions. The latest fatalities bring the state’s death toll to 187 since the pandemic began.

Multnomah County had the most new cases with 33, followed by Marion with 26, Washington with 25, Umatilla with 13 and Clackamas with 12. Union County, which had 218 new cases in two days earlier this week, reported just five new cases on Thursday.

To date, Linn County has had a total of 126 cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths from the disease, while Benton County has had 66 cases and five deaths.