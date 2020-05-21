Crash into Yaquina River near Eddyville kills driver, 11-year-old boy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 63-year-old man and an 11-year-old boy were killed Thursday morning when the pickup they were driving in crashed off Highway 180 near Eddyville and came to rest upside down in the Yaquina River.

Oregon State Police and other emergency personnel responded to the crash at 8:07 a.m. OSP reported that a Ford F350 operated by William Coolbaugh, 63, of Eddyville, was traveling eastbound on Highway 180 when the vehicle for unknown reasons went over the embankment on the south side of the roadway and crashed into the river.

Coolbaugh and an 11-year-old boy died at the scene. Two other passengers, Jacob Roberts, 37, of Eddyville, and a 15-year-old boy, were transported to a hospital for injuries.

Highway 180 was closed for approximately six hours following the crash.

Four people have been killed in three crashes over the past eight days in Lincoln County.

The Oregon Department of Transportation, Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and Toledo Fire and Rescue assisted OSP on the response.

