You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Davie Jones earns degree at Florida school

Davie Jones earns degree at Florida school

{{featured_button_text}}
Davie Jones
PENSACOLA CHRISTIAN COLLEGE

Davie Jones, of Philomath, earned a bachelor of arts degree in Bible (general studies) with a Biblical languages minor at Pensacola Christian College (Florida).

The school held a virtual graduation ceremony in May.

Jones was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester with a grade point average of 3.0 or higher.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Benton County urges mask use
News

Benton County urges mask use

  • Updated

CORVALLIS — Benton County has passed a resolution strongly recommending face coverings by residents both indoors and outdoors.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News