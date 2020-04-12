Day-to-day: Small businesses in Philomath in survival mode

“They’re struggling with the fact that most have applied for the Paycheck Protection Program,” Niemann said. “But because they’re closed right now, they can’t pay their employees. Should they get that emergency loan money, it would try to at least keep them going. But they can’t do that until they get funding and that funding is a lot slower in coming through than I think was initially intended.”

The Small Business Administration is having problems handing out the Congress-approved forgivable loans. As it launched, the SBA and U.S. Treasury were still designing the PPP’s rules. Meanwhile, banks were buried with loan requests to break down the application process.

“For both the PPP and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (another federal program intended to give small businesses a short-term fix), both of those have been very slow either coming through or getting any confirmation at all that your application had been received or processed,” Niemann said. “Hopefully those will start coming through in order to help these businesses that have had to close and even those that are still open but are struggling.”

Niemann’s not blaming banks, which had to work through a lack of early federal guidance and have since been overrun with applications.