Day-to-day: Small businesses in Philomath in survival mode

Not long ago, 24-year-old small business owner Joe Noble was scheduling up to two weeks out for those needing vehicle repairs.
Noble and his two employees had plenty of work to get done during their daily shifts at The Shop, located on South 10th Street in Philomath. But just when the economy was rolling right along, the coronavirus pandemic arrived.
Now, Noble tries to survive from day-to-day.
“What we’ve noticed is a lack of phone calls and scheduling,” Noble said. “It’s the huge unknown that everybody’s up against and people just aren’t driving as much. They’re afraid to spend money on things that don’t have to be done.”
Noble’s small business is just one example among many in Philomath that are trying to stay afloat during a time of great uncertainty.
“The businesses that have been deemed nonessential that have been forced to close — the gyms, the barber shops and hair salons — they are struggling,” said Shelley Niemann, executive director of the Philomath Area Chamber of Commerce. “Some of them are brand new, they literally just opened, and they are already struggling to pay rent. Certainly, many also can’t pay their employees right now.”
Many business owners hope to benefit through a $350 billion federal loan program that Congress approved last month.
“They’re struggling with the fact that most have applied for the Paycheck Protection Program,” Niemann said. “But because they’re closed right now, they can’t pay their employees. Should they get that emergency loan money, it would try to at least keep them going. But they can’t do that until they get funding and that funding is a lot slower in coming through than I think was initially intended.”
The Small Business Administration is having problems handing out the Congress-approved forgivable loans. As it launched, the SBA and U.S. Treasury were still designing the PPP’s rules. Meanwhile, banks were buried with loan requests to break down the application process.
“For both the PPP and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (another federal program intended to give small businesses a short-term fix), both of those have been very slow either coming through or getting any confirmation at all that your application had been received or processed,” Niemann said. “Hopefully those will start coming through in order to help these businesses that have had to close and even those that are still open but are struggling.”
Niemann’s not blaming banks, which had to work through a lack of early federal guidance and have since been overrun with applications.
“The banks were learning right along with consumers,” she said. “Again, this is all unprecedented so there’s no one to blame. We’re all just getting through it but it does require an awful lot of patience.”
Noble plans to apply for relief through those programs.
“If it does change, which I believe they’re expecting there to be some spike in cases, it would cause some panic and fear,” Noble said. “And if it affects us, then we’ll have that to help us out.”
Among the other employers in town, Philomath’s restaurants have taken a big hit with Niemann saying that some are hurting more than others.
“Our community has been extremely supportive by ordering a lot of takeout and also buying their gift cards so they can use them later on in the year,” Niemann said. “It’s certainly not business as usual but I think it’s keeping them afloat for sure.”
Two weeks ago, Noble and his employees first had a discussion about would could happen to the auto repair business.
“We talked about the potential of us needing to change something,” Noble said. “We were like, ‘let’s get through everything we can possibly do before we make a final decision on to scale back pay or hours, or just close it down for a week’ until we would have blocks of full schedules.”
Actually, it sounds like it could be much worse.
“We were at that point but then it just happened that somebody would show up and we just kept scraping by,” Noble said.
One challenge involves the supply chain, Noble said, with several vendors modifying their hours and frequency of routes.
“Say we need a part from Portland and they only have two runs instead of four,” Noble said. “So if it’s 12 o’clock and we need a part, we don’t get it that day. Some suppliers have also gone to cash only.”
Noble established the business in October 2016 as Joe’s Mobile Mechanic Service. He had gone through the diesel tech program at Linn-Benton Community College and after getting out of school, worked for Miller Timber and Mid Columbia Bus Co. The mobile mechanic idea started out as a side gig to bring in extra money.
“It got to the point where I thought, ‘you know, there might be something here,’” Noble said. “For me, it was the right time and I didn’t have any huge commitments. I thought if it doesn’t work, I’m not in trouble (financially).”
Kenny McGarry has been working with Noble for close to three years now. Noble, McGarry and The Shop’s third mechanic, Eric Sinclair, are all Philomath High School products. McGarry earned his diploma in 2012 while Noble and Sinclair graduated together with the Class of 2014.
Things were starting to look up a bit on Thursday.
“They’re starting to come in a little more consistently right now,” Noble said about repairs. “At the moment, we have some big jobs from companies that are essential and providing services.”
