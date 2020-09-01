Deadline coming up to apply for vacant Planning Commission seat

Return to homepage ×
The deadline to submit an application to fill a vacant position on the Philomath Planning Commission is coming up Friday at 5 p.m.
The seat had been occupied by Jeannine Gay with a term that runs through the end of December 2021. The City Council plans to appoint someone to serve out the rest of the term.
Those interested in the position are asked to contact City Recorder Ruth Post at City Hall (980 Applegate St.) or by calling 541-929-6148 for more information or to receive an application form.
Councilors plan to interview applicants and make a selection at their Sept. 14 meeting.
