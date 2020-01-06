Dental hygiene program takes PHS graduate to Jamaica

It’s not the type of experience to be found on a college campus.
Set up in a rural Jamaican church on top of a hill in early September with the only light source coming through windows, six dental hygiene students from Oregon Tech — a group that included Philomath High graduate Megan Schrock — served the locals by cleaning their teeth.
They climbed off a bus after traveling on a narrow road in challenging terrain roughly an hour out of Montego Bay. And for those doing the work in such settings, they only hoped that the power-driven equipment, such as ultrasonic scalers, would be available to use.
“However, in the circumstances when those were not working, we were hand-scaling,” Schrock said. “Just imagine hand-scaling 15 years of plaque and tartar buildup with old instruments that had been there for a couple of years already.”
But don’t get the wrong idea. Schrock wouldn’t trade the experience for anything as she moves closer to earning a degree from the Oregon Institute of Technology in Klamath Falls.
“I think it was something that not only is fantastic to get you out of these set, everyday situations you’re accustomed to,” Schrock said, “but it really makes you appreciative of all of the dental care and stuff we have here and also because of how nontraditional the settings are there.”
Schrock, 23, started her third trimester at OIT just this week and plans to graduate from the dental hygiene program in March. This past fall, she went on the Jamaica trip through the International Externship Program, which provides students with the opportunity to sharpen their skills in challenging conditions amid new cultures with underserved populations.
Each student needed to show a commitment by raising money for the trip. Schrock said she got a lot of support from friends and family, working and fundraising as a group.
The trip occurred in early September with students flying out of San Francisco to Panama and then to Jamaica. Montego Bay served as a home base for their two weeks there although the dental hygiene work was performed in rural areas.
“We went to three different towns throughout the week we were there doing all of the dental services,” Schrock said. “We had taken all of our supplies out there the first day and set everything up.”
The OIT group worked with other students from the UCLA School of Dentistry and Midwestern University (Illinois).
Besides the church on top of a hill, the students and accompanying faculty members also set up shop in small rooms at a couple of schools.
“There were six of us that went and we each on average saw at least 10 patients a day probably,” Schrock said.
Schrock said communication was not a problem. Jamaicans speak a form of English called Patois that evolved out of its Creole roots.
“The people down there are extremely nice,” Schrock said. “All of the people that we were treating — there were lines of people at churches and schools and unfortunately sometimes we couldn’t see everybody that was there each day.”
In those isolated areas, opportunities to get their teeth cleaned do not come along all that often.
“For a lot of them it was the only opportunity they have,” Schrock said. “There were some individuals that hadn’t had their teeth cleaned in 15 or more years or even their entire life.”
Schrock said she took a lot away from the experience.
“I would say overall, I learned how to really, like, adjust in nontraditional settings — cleaning with a limited number of instruments or not having any power,” she said. “Also, as a clinician, it is really going to favor a lot of us that did go because it’s just so out of the ordinary where we learned what we’re most likely going to be doing.”
Schrock jumped at the chance to go on the trip — “I thought if I don’t go on this now, I don’t know if I’ll have the opportunity again.”
Interacting with the Jamaicans served as one of the trip’s highlights.
“It was funny coming back here because there are so many people willing to help us out and be our patients and be a part of our learning process and helping us become professionals in this industry,” Schrock said. “I give a lot of credit to all of those people we saw in Jamaica because they were just so eager and they loved being there with us; they loved learning about our culture as we did about theirs.”
In an article published on OIT’s website, instructor Jeannie Bopp said she was proud of the students for their compassion, composure and professionalism.
“The people of Jamaica were extremely grateful and appreciative of the care they received,” she said. “They thanked us with gifts of coconuts, avocados, dancing and traditional Jamaican food. They had little to give but their smiles and appreciation were reward enough.”
Schrock, who graduated with Philomath High’s Class of 2014 and is the daughter of Elaine and Barry Schrock, said she plans to live in the Bend-Redmond area after graduation. She had lived in that area for three years while taking prerequisite classes at Central Oregon Community College.
Schrock’s experiences at PHS included a good dose of athletics with an emphasis on equestrian. Horses continue to be an important part of her life.
“I love the career path that I’ve chosen and I feel very fortunate to get this far in it and all the things I have and I’m really excited to provide a good life for my horses,” she said.