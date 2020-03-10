You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Earl Newman poster exhibit opens Friday at Philomath museum

Earl Newman poster exhibit opens Friday at Philomath museum

{{featured_button_text}}
Fifty Years of Monterey Jazz Posters

The public is invited to an opening reception from 5-7 p.m. at the local museum.

Silkscreen artist Earl Newman’s collection of Monterey Jazz Festival posters will go on display in a new exhibition at the Benton County Historical Museum in Philomath beginning Friday.

The public is invited to an opening reception from 5-7 p.m.

Newman has designed and produced Monterey Jazz Festival posters every year since 1963. Unlike mass-produced machine prints, each silkscreen print is made by hand.

The exhibit is scheduled to remain up at the museum through April 11.

The library is open 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Admission is free.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News