Earl Newman poster exhibit opens Friday at Philomath museum

Silkscreen artist Earl Newman’s collection of Monterey Jazz Festival posters will go on display in a new exhibition at the Benton County Historical Museum in Philomath beginning Friday.
The public is invited to an opening reception from 5-7 p.m.
Newman has designed and produced Monterey Jazz Festival posters every year since 1963. Unlike mass-produced machine prints, each silkscreen print is made by hand.
The exhibit is scheduled to remain up at the museum through April 11.
The library is open 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Admission is free.
