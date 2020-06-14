Eight people injured in Highway 20 crash west of Philomath

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A June 9 three-car crash on Highway 20 west of Philomath sent eight people to the hospital, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and Philomath Fire & Rescue reported.

The collision occurred about five miles west of town and closed the highway in both directions for more than three hours.

Capt. Rich Saalsaa of Philomath Fire & Rescue said two people from the same vehicle were ejected and two others needed to be extricated from two separate vehicles. As of the day of the crash, there were no fatalities, Saalsaa said, with injuries ranging from minor to serious condition.

Emergency responders headed to the scene of the crash at around 12:08 p.m.

According to a BCSO news release, alcohol or drugs were not a factor in the crash.

The Corvallis Fire Department dispatched four ambulances to the scene. Saalsaa reported that Life Flight was on standby but not required in the end.

Philomath Fire & Rescue responded with a truck, two rescues and supporting volunteers for a total of 13 people on scene. The Monroe Fire Department provided a crew to cover in Philomath.

Both lanes of the highway reopened at about 3:30 p.m.

Those who witnessed the incident are asked to contact BCSO Sgt. David Iverson at 541-766-6858 or david.iverson@co.benton.or.us.

