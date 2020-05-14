You are the owner of this article.
Eugene man dies in single-vehicle crash on Highway 20

Highway 20 fatality

This one-vehicle crash on Highway 20 west of Eddyville claimed the life of a 23-year-old man.

 OREGON STATE POLICE, PROVIDED

A 23-year-old Eugene man died Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 20 about 6 miles west of Eddyville.

Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded at 3:12 p.m. to a report of a crash on the highway at Elk City Road.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a Freightliner utility truck, operated by Patrick Goddard, was traveling eastbound on Highway 20 when it left the roadway, went through a guardrail and landed up-side-down in a nearby waterway.

Goddard sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead.

A passenger, Jason Landry, 42, of Eugene, was transported to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis.

Highway 20 was completely closed for a period of time during the initial response and investigation and later opened up one lane.

Assisting OSP on the response were the Oregon Department of Transportation, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Toledo Police Department and the Toledo Fire Department.

