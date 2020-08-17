Face-covering distribution events planned for Philomath, Wren, Inavale

Benton County plans to host face-covering distribution events at nine locations this weekend, including at the Philomath, Wren and Inavale fire stations. The distribution events will run from 9 a.m.-noon. Saturday at each location.
According to a county press release, each site will primarily distribute KN95 face coverings (designed for consumer use, not front-line workers) with some in child sizes. Also available will be a limited number of face shields and FDA-approved hand sanitizer.
The Philomath Fire & Rescue (1035 Main St.), Wren (34925 Wren Road) and Inavale (25700 Llewellyn Road) locations will distribute the supplies utilizing a drive-thru model.
At the drive-thru locations, community members will follow signs directing traffic into a parking lot. From there, they will interact with volunteers to order and receive their face coverings and other supplies before leaving the parking lot. Multilingual signs with instructions will be posted at the event.
Distribution sites in Corvallis will be set up at Crossroads Christian Fellowship (2555 NW Highland Drive), South Gate Plaza (1810 SW Third St.) and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (4141 Harrison Blvd) — all of those drive-thru models — and the Corvallis Farmers’ Market (Northwest First Street) at a walk-up booth.
Other spots to pick up those supplies will be in Adair Village at Santiam Christian School (7220 NE Arnold Ave.) and North Albany Community Church (1273 NW West Thornton Lake Drive) — both drive-thru sites.
In addition, a distribution site will be set up at Monroe City Hall during business hours the week of Aug. 24-28.
The county emphasized public health as a top priority and said supplies have been stored in accordance with health and safety standards. Volunteers at the distribution sites will be wearing face coverings and gloves. Community members attending are asked to wear a face covering, if they have one.
Anyone not feeling well, experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or those recently tested are urged to stay home.
Partner organizations will provide volunteers to staff the locations and the county advises they they are not public health experts and won’t be able to answer questions about supplies or COVID-19. For those with questions about the event, supplies being distributed or COVID-19, contact the county’s call center at 541-766-6120, or bentoneoc.pio@gmail.com.
Information about COVID-19 and the county’s response can be found at co.benton.or.us/covid19.
