Face-covering distribution events planned for Philomath, Wren, Inavale

Benton County plans to host face-covering distribution events at nine locations this weekend, including at the Philomath, Wren and Inavale fire stations. The distribution events will run from 9 a.m.-noon. Saturday at each location.

According to a county press release, each site will primarily distribute KN95 face coverings (designed for consumer use, not front-line workers) with some in child sizes. Also available will be a limited number of face shields and FDA-approved hand sanitizer.

The Philomath Fire & Rescue (1035 Main St.), Wren (34925 Wren Road) and Inavale (25700 Llewellyn Road) locations will distribute the supplies utilizing a drive-thru model.

At the drive-thru locations, community members will follow signs directing traffic into a parking lot. From there, they will interact with volunteers to order and receive their face coverings and other supplies before leaving the parking lot. Multilingual signs with instructions will be posted at the event.

Distribution sites in Corvallis will be set up at Crossroads Christian Fellowship (2555 NW Highland Drive), South Gate Plaza (1810 SW Third St.) and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (4141 Harrison Blvd) — all of those drive-thru models — and the Corvallis Farmers’ Market (Northwest First Street) at a walk-up booth.