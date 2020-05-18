Face coverings now required for Philomath Connection riders

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Philomath Connection and Corvallis Transit System passengers must now wear face coverings while riding the bus based on guidelines coming out of Gov. Kate Brown's office.

The updated passenger policies go into effect on Tuesday.

Fabric face masks, scarves and bandannas are acceptable, so long as they cover the nose and mouth. Drivers must also wear face coverings. Passengers are asked to provide their own face coverings, but can ask a driver for one, if needed.

Children under age 2 should not wear face coverings, and individuals with medical conditions precluding use of face coverings are not required to wear them. Those who need accommodation to this policy are asked to call CTS dispatch at 541-766-6998.

Because everyone will be wearing face coverings, the Oregon Health Authority will allow passengers to stay only 3 feet away from each other on buses. Buses will now transport up to 14 passengers at a time, plus a maximum of two riders using a mobility device.

Seats not to be used will be marked. Since seating is limited, bus travel should be used only for essential trips.

Philomath Connection ridership numbers dropped from 1,865 in February to 784 in April, a likely reflection of the coronavirus pandemic restrictions and possibly because of unemployment. The number was the lowest-ever recorded by the local bus service

