Farmers’ market sees success in Philomath

Gonzales would like to see a program seen in Corvallis “where we can accept cards and hand out tokens for accepting WIC and Farm Direct (Nutrition program) checks” — something the neighboring market does itself so the small farms don’t have to. “I think that would improve sales. We take cards at our stand but I know that I’ve heard other people don’t and I think it would improve sales for everyone if they could do the token system.”

McGuire said no numbers have been tracked on the number of visitors and the only possible limitation was making sure no COVID-19 restrictions were occurring.

“But we’re nowhere near people being so packed in that they can’t keep 6 feet of distance of anything,” McGuire said. “It does seem like there’s a steady trickle of folks coming in the entire time.”

Meanwhile, the number of vendors participating at the Sunday afternoon market grew a bit over the course of the summer.

“Vendor quantity has increased and stayed pretty consistent after the first several weeks to 15 to 19 vendors each week,” he said. “It varies, some vendors commit to one or two markets other than an entire 10-week season, but the vendor interest has picked up and that’s been a real indicator of success.”