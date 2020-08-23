Farmers’ market sees success in Philomath

Situated in a spot almost directly in front of the library on a warm Sunday afternoon at the Philomath Farmers’ Market, Sweet Shire Farm’s Catherine Buskirk responds to questions from a couple of customers.
Perhaps the colorful cherry tomatoes caught their eye or maybe a few of those good-looking peppers that would cook up just right on the grill. There were even some potted celosia plants for the taking.
“Everything’s done by hand for the most part,” husband and co-owner Brendan Buskirk said about the small, urban farm, which has a quarter-acre of growing space in Albany. “Just trying to stay connected with where food comes from and teaching our children how food is produced and how it tastes.”
Across the lot in a space closer to the sidewalk and street, Katie Gonzales runs the stand for Hiatt Farm, a family-owned business located just south of Corvallis that she and her husband are taking over from her parents.
“I think we’ve seen not only returning people every week, but new people coming through,” Gonzales said. “It’s been nice to see. There’s been some different vendors and a lot of us that have been here every week.”
Sweet Shire Farm and Hiatt Farm are among those that have been regulars all summer at the market’s pilot run on Applegate Street. The final chance to check out the market will be this coming Sunday from 2-5 p.m. before it closes up for the season.
Mark McGuire, president of the nonprofit Bountiful Backyard and chair of the farmers' market steering committee, called this summer’s trial run a great success.
“The community and vendors seemed to have received it quite positively,” said McGuire, adding how important it was to receive support from the city, library and others. “We were able to extend the market beyond our originally planned six-week pilot for four more weeks. ... It was very exciting to see that growth in just our first little pilot season.”
The Buskirks played a role in the market’s direction with an invitation to serve on the committee this past winter when the market was being organized. Sweet Shire Farm could offer input from their experiences at the Lebanon and Albany farmers’ markets.
“We’re definitely considering coming back to this,” Brendan Buskirk said. “The amount of people that came through was more at the beginning and it’s kind of waned a little bit but I don’t know if that’s just because of (a lack of) advertising — just for people to know that it’s even here.”
Hiatt Farm’s Gonzales likes the Sunday afternoon time frame for the market.
“It works really for us,” she said. “I think we catch people coming back from the coast, which is nice. I think better signage would help improve with that.”
The market’s organizers want to hear that type of feedback from vendors as they look ahead to next year. It’s not official, but McGuire does anticipate the market returning in 2021.
“The steering committee still needs to meet after the market’s over and send out surveys for feedback to the vendors and discuss issues and ways to improve,” McGuire said. “A formal decision hasn’t been made but there’s no reason that I can think of right now of why we not be back next year.”
Besides improving signage, other issues that could be topics of discussion include attracting more volunteers, possibly adding market days and potentially adding a multi-sourced CSA.
The CSA, which stands for Community Supported Agriculture, could possibly hand off or deliver baskets of produce to customers who don’t necessarily want to shop or can’t get to the market site at all.
“That would be an exciting addition if we can work that out,” McGuire said.
As Gonzales mentioned, McGuire also said Sunday afternoons seem to work well for vendors and customers.
“It does seem like it’s busier toward the beginning and lighter toward the end and so it’s possible that we’ll move it to an earlier hour but that’s not set in stone or anything, that’s an idea we’ll discuss,” he said.
Gonzales would like to see a program seen in Corvallis “where we can accept cards and hand out tokens for accepting WIC and Farm Direct (Nutrition program) checks” — something the neighboring market does itself so the small farms don’t have to. “I think that would improve sales. We take cards at our stand but I know that I’ve heard other people don’t and I think it would improve sales for everyone if they could do the token system.”
McGuire said no numbers have been tracked on the number of visitors and the only possible limitation was making sure no COVID-19 restrictions were occurring.
“But we’re nowhere near people being so packed in that they can’t keep 6 feet of distance of anything,” McGuire said. “It does seem like there’s a steady trickle of folks coming in the entire time.”
Meanwhile, the number of vendors participating at the Sunday afternoon market grew a bit over the course of the summer.
“Vendor quantity has increased and stayed pretty consistent after the first several weeks to 15 to 19 vendors each week,” he said. “It varies, some vendors commit to one or two markets other than an entire 10-week season, but the vendor interest has picked up and that’s been a real indicator of success.”
The market is operating under Bountiful Backyard, an organization with 501(c)(3) nonprofit status. The steering committee includes representation from the Oregon State University Extension Service Small Farmers program, city of Philomath and Philomath Community Services, as well as a handful of local farmers such as the Buskirks to help guide the effort.
“As long as we can keep the vendors happy, that means that they’re making a sufficient profit to stay with us and also the more vendors we have, the more folks we have who will help us promote the market and that’s pretty critical,” McGuire said.
The idea of hiring a market manager had been floated during the organizational phase leading up to this summer, but the expense seems to be too high. The committee applied for a grant which would fund such a hiring for the next three years, McGuire said, but no word is expected on that until September.
“Plan A is to get a team of volunteers in place that are all committed and capable of handling the market for next year,” he said.
