Farmers markets in neighboring cities open for business Saturday

People cannot buy food or drinks to eat on the premises — even if the market is outside and everyone’s standing a proper distance away from each other — but they can take stuff home. So, according to a news release by CAFM director Rebecca Landis, the markets are adopting a "shop and go home" model.

“Out with music, events, lengthy conversations and anything that would invite lingering,” the news release said. “In with hand wash stations, ‘shopping with your eyes,’ and chalk marks showing customers where to stand in line.”

What’s really important and has stayed intact, according to Landis, “is that the farmers are from six local counties, and they are selling fresh, high-quality agricultural products they grew in our defined geographic area.”

The local sources are important, said Landis and Crane, because of the short supply chains. This means less people have touched the food before a shopper does at a farmers market than, say, a national chain grocery store.

“There are really, at most, two people who have handled your food,” said Crane, who added she takes comfort in knowing that when she shops at her local markets around Salem.