Filing period to run for council, mayor opens June 3

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

All six city council seats and the position of mayor will appear on the Nov. 3 general election ballot. For candidates interested in serving the city, the filing period will begin June 3.

Ruth Post, city elections official, said the filing process, including signature verification, must be completed by 5 p.m. Aug. 14.

Each of the positions carry a two-year term beginning in January. The seats are all elected at-large, which means candidates may reside in any area within the city limits. The six candidates that receive the most votes are elected.

Post said mayor and city councilor candidates must meet two qualifications to run for the office. First, candidates must be considered to be a “qualified elector” within the meaning of Oregon’s state constitution, and second, must be a resident of Philomath during the six months immediately preceding the election.

Those interested should contact Post at City Hall to determine if they meet the qualifications and residency requirements and to learn more about the expectations of serving on the city council.