Fire destroys home on North 12th Street

With smoke and ash filling the skies through most of the week and residents on edge amid news of the devastation ripping through several Oregon communities, a fire broke out just after midnight early Thursday morning in Philomath.

Philomath Fire & Rescue and supporting agencies responded to contain the blaze at a double-wide manufactured home at 866 N. 12th St.

“The fire engulfed nearly one half of the whole structure, which is a total loss,” Philomath Fire & Rescue Capt. Rich Saalsaa said. “No injuries reported and the two occupants of the residents were able to get out before being trapped by the fire.”

Saalsaa, who served as incident commander on the scene, said the front part of the home and deck were in flames when firefighters were dispatched at 12:19 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators ruled that cigarettes left in a large tin can on the deck were the cause of the fire.

“It is likely that due to hot and dry conditions, the contents of the makeshift ash can caught fire, dropped down under the desk, catching the weeds on fire, spread to the deck, which spread to the front of the dwelling,” Saalsaa said. “The fire was not noticed until it had well developed.”