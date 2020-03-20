Fire & Rescue extricates driver from car that crashed down embankment off Highway 34

A vehicle driven by a 66-year-old Washington state man who was traveling with his 7-year-old grandson crashed 300 feet down an embankment off Highway 34 Tuesday morning. The driver was flown to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in critical condition while the child escaped any injuries.

Philomath Fire & Rescue was dispatched at 11:07 a.m. March 17 to the crash scene in the stretch of Highway 34 that features several sharp curves on the way to Marys Peak.

“The vehicle came to rest against the tree and the doors were unable to be opened,” Fire & Rescue Capt. Rich Saalsaa said.

As a result, Philomath Fire & Rescue — with the help of the Philomath Police Department and Consumers Power Inc., employees who were at the scene — rappelled down the embankment to reach the vehicle with extrication equipment.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Saalsaa said Fire & Rescue personnel removed a door of the vehicle to get the man out of the car and placed him in a stokes basket that was carried up the steep hill to the highway.

The man was transported to an awaiting Life Flight helicopter for transport to the hospital. An update on the driver’s condition was not immediately available.