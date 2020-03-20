Fire & Rescue extricates driver from car that crashed down embankment off Highway 34

A vehicle driven by a 66-year-old Washington state man who was traveling with his 7-year-old grandson crashed 300 feet down an embankment off Highway 34 Tuesday morning. The driver was flown to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in critical condition while the child escaped any injuries.
Philomath Fire & Rescue was dispatched at 11:07 a.m. March 17 to the crash scene in the stretch of Highway 34 that features several sharp curves on the way to Marys Peak.
“The vehicle came to rest against the tree and the doors were unable to be opened,” Fire & Rescue Capt. Rich Saalsaa said.
As a result, Philomath Fire & Rescue — with the help of the Philomath Police Department and Consumers Power Inc., employees who were at the scene — rappelled down the embankment to reach the vehicle with extrication equipment.
Saalsaa said Fire & Rescue personnel removed a door of the vehicle to get the man out of the car and placed him in a stokes basket that was carried up the steep hill to the highway.
The man was transported to an awaiting Life Flight helicopter for transport to the hospital. An update on the driver’s condition was not immediately available.
“The 7-year-old boy was the hero of the hour as that individual climbed up the steep embankment to flag down passers-by on the highway for help,” Saalsaa said, the vehicle that stopped being CPI employees. “The child was not injured in the crash having been in a car seat.”
The boy was transported to Good Samaritan for an evaluation.
The technical response team from the Corvallis Fire Department also responded to the scene. Other agencies assisting included the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon Department of Transportation and the Alsea Fire Department to set up the helicopter landing zone.