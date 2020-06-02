Fire & Rescue plans training burn Sunday on Applegate Street

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Philomath Fire & Rescue plans to stage a training burn on Sunday in the 1800 block of Applegate Street, Capt. Rich Saalsaa announced.

Firefighters will participate in the exercise, which involves the ignition of a fire on an old structure. Saalsaa said the fire department will begin setting up at 8 a.m., and the exercise will begin at approximately 10 a.m. It is expected to last until around 1 p.m.

Applegate Street will be closed from South 18th to South 19th during the burn.

“We have set up a spectator area in the gravel lot to the east of True Value,” Saalsaa said. “People can park in the True Value lot — we ask that they do not park in the gravel lot. No one will be allowed in the area where the exercise will take place.”

Saalsaa said that although the weather forecast shows the possibility of rain, people should always have water on hand to keep hydrated. He added that for anyone concerned about smoke, they should “wear a suitable mask if they are going to be in the area.”

A duty crew will be available to respond normally to calls during the exercise, Saalsaa said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.