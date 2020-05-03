Fire & Rescue responds to 2 residential fires last week

Saalsaa reported that smoke detectors woke up the occupants and the fire was put out by using an extinguisher provided by a neighbor.

Two people were evaluated at the scene for smoke inhalation with no medical transport needed, Saalsaa said.

Damage was limited to the stove and kitchen ceiling and walls. A window was also broken.

“Quick actions by the use of the fire extinguisher and early alerting by the smoke detector made for a great outcome,” Saalsaa said. “The resident had been cooking french fries earlier in the evening in oil on the stove but did not know if they had left the stove on.”

Fire & Rescue sent two command officers and six fire personnel in a truck and two engines. A Corvallis Fire Department engine also responded. An engine from Monroe was on its way and canceled en route.

“Residents are reminded to always check to make sure that burners are turned off before leaving the stove or oven and to have a working smoke detector in the house,” Saalsaa said.

The third fire call came in later that same morning at 11:22 a.m. with a dispatch to Alsea Elementary School. Philomath sent one engine with three personnel to assist but the call was canceled prior to arrival.

