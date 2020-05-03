Fire & Rescue responds to 2 residential fires last week

Philomath Fire & Rescue last week responded to two fires within a 32-hour period and nearly made its way to a third in Alsea before canceled en route.
On Monday, April 27, firefighters responded at 6:49 p.m. to a fire that had broken out on the exterior of a Daisy Drive residence because of a heat lamp that had been on to warm a brood of baby chicks.
According to Philomath Fire & Rescue Capt. Rich Saalsaa, the resident extinguished the fire with a garden hose prior to the arrival of fire crews. The fire caused damage to the outside wall of the home and broke a window.
Firefighters cleared the home of smoke and there were no injuries reported, Saalsaa said.
Philomath Fire & Rescue’s response included a command officer and eight fire personnel in three engines and a water tender. Engines from both the Corvallis and Monroe fire departments responded but were canceled en route.
“Residents are reminded to use a timer with heat lamps and to keep them at least 3 feet away from any combustible materials,” Saalsaa said.
Early Wednesday, Fire & Rescue responded at 2:22 a.m. to a fire in the 2100 block of Main Street that originated from food that had been left on a hot stove. Upon arrival, crews found the home’s occupants outside with smoke in the building.
Saalsaa reported that smoke detectors woke up the occupants and the fire was put out by using an extinguisher provided by a neighbor.
Two people were evaluated at the scene for smoke inhalation with no medical transport needed, Saalsaa said.
Damage was limited to the stove and kitchen ceiling and walls. A window was also broken.
“Quick actions by the use of the fire extinguisher and early alerting by the smoke detector made for a great outcome,” Saalsaa said. “The resident had been cooking french fries earlier in the evening in oil on the stove but did not know if they had left the stove on.”
Fire & Rescue sent two command officers and six fire personnel in a truck and two engines. A Corvallis Fire Department engine also responded. An engine from Monroe was on its way and canceled en route.
“Residents are reminded to always check to make sure that burners are turned off before leaving the stove or oven and to have a working smoke detector in the house,” Saalsaa said.
The third fire call came in later that same morning at 11:22 a.m. with a dispatch to Alsea Elementary School. Philomath sent one engine with three personnel to assist but the call was canceled prior to arrival.
