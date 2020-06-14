Fire & Rescue responds to 3 fires at residences in recent days

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Philomath Fire & Rescue responded twice on June 5 to reports of structure fires — one involving a storage barn at a Highway 34 address and another that destroyed an outbuilding on a property along Highway 20.

Firefighters were dispatched at 2:23 p.m. on that Friday afternoon to the 23000 block of Highway 34 to find a full-size metal storage barn on fire, Capt. Rich Saalsaa said. A boat, tractor and various implements were located inside the structure.

“The fire was likely started when a propane torch was used to clear weeds around the property,” Saalsaa reported. “With the stiff breeze that day, embers were fanned and started the fire.”

Saalsaa said crews had to be take precautions because of gasoline from the boat motors, tires from the trailer and and the wind to contain the fire.

One engine and one water tender were deployed with seven personnel from Philomath Fire & Rescue. The Corvallis and Monroe fire departments were dispatched but were returned when the fire was under control.

There were no injuries to any personnel or people on scene. The estimated loss was $50,000 to the barn and contents.