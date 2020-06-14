Fire & Rescue responds to 3 fires at residences in recent days

Philomath Fire & Rescue responded twice on June 5 to reports of structure fires — one involving a storage barn at a Highway 34 address and another that destroyed an outbuilding on a property along Highway 20.
Firefighters were dispatched at 2:23 p.m. on that Friday afternoon to the 23000 block of Highway 34 to find a full-size metal storage barn on fire, Capt. Rich Saalsaa said. A boat, tractor and various implements were located inside the structure.
“The fire was likely started when a propane torch was used to clear weeds around the property,” Saalsaa reported. “With the stiff breeze that day, embers were fanned and started the fire.”
Saalsaa said crews had to be take precautions because of gasoline from the boat motors, tires from the trailer and and the wind to contain the fire.
One engine and one water tender were deployed with seven personnel from Philomath Fire & Rescue. The Corvallis and Monroe fire departments were dispatched but were returned when the fire was under control.
There were no injuries to any personnel or people on scene. The estimated loss was $50,000 to the barn and contents.
That same evening at 8:46 p.m., firefighters headed to the 24000 block of Highway 20. Upon arrival, crews found an outbuilding engulfed in flames. Firefighters had a few challenges with the site of the fire located near the rear of the property with trees, an old vehicle and other items nearby, and with access restricted because of a narrow driveway.
Philomath’s crews extinguished the fire quickly and followed up by checking for hot spots.
“There was some concern in the beginning because the structure was at the tree-line to the forest,” Saalsaa said. “Had this happened in August, this may have been a lot worse.”
Philomath responded with two engines, a water tender and 10 personnel. The Corvallis Fire Department responded with an engine, a tender and four personnel. Monroe and Blodgett fire were also dispatched, but returned when the fire was under control.
There were no injuries to personnel or the property owner. Saalsaa said the property owner was subsequently transported to the hospital due to underlying medical conditions for an evaluation.
Saalsaa said the cause of the fire could not be immediately determined due to a lack of information from the owner in addition to the building being fully consumed by the blaze.
“The outbuilding and contents were a total loss,” Saalsaa added, “but according to the owner had no value as nothing was operable within the structure.”
This past Thursday, firefighters were dispatched at 4:48 p.m. to the 2200 block of Dawnwood Drive for a report that a riding lawnmower had caught fire. Upon arrival, the property owners had mostly extinguished the fire with water from a garden hose.
The fire was contained to the lawnmower and one engine crew helped with mop-up efforts. Saalsaa said the estimated loss was less than $2,000.
Two engines and 10 personnel responded from Philomath. There were no injuries reported.
Also on Thursday, Philomath Fire & Rescue served in stand-by mode for Corvallis Fire Station No. 2 while those firefighters were on a call to a gas leak on Southwest 53rd Street.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!