Five students share valedictorian status with Class of 2020

Philomath High School's Class of 2020 features five co-valedictorians: Bryce Beeton, Joelle Berger, Elliot Foley, Luke Haslam and Rivers Nuno.

The invitation-only graduation ceremony is scheduled for Saturday on Clemens Field.

All five co-valedictorians are graduating with 4.0 grade point averages.

Bryce Beeton is the son of Christine and Dan Beeton. He has been involved in varsity soccer, varsity tennis, varsity track and field, National Honor Society and Associated Student Body. He plans to serve a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and then attend Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah to pursue a degree with a major in psychology and minor in business. He then plans to attend law school, preferably at Brigham Young Universities.

Joelle Berger is the daughter of Ted and Melina Berger. She has been involved in varsity volleyball (serving as a team captain) and served as a co-president of the National Honor Society. She plans to attend Seattle Pacific University and major in nursing with a minor in Spanish.