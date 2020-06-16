Five students share valedictorian status with Class of 2020

Philomath High School's Class of 2020 features five co-valedictorians: Bryce Beeton, Joelle Berger, Elliot Foley, Luke Haslam and Rivers Nuno.
The invitation-only graduation ceremony is scheduled for Saturday on Clemens Field.
All five co-valedictorians are graduating with 4.0 grade point averages.
Bryce Beeton is the son of Christine and Dan Beeton. He has been involved in varsity soccer, varsity tennis, varsity track and field, National Honor Society and Associated Student Body. He plans to serve a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and then attend Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah to pursue a degree with a major in psychology and minor in business. He then plans to attend law school, preferably at Brigham Young Universities.
Joelle Berger is the daughter of Ted and Melina Berger. She has been involved in varsity volleyball (serving as a team captain) and served as a co-president of the National Honor Society. She plans to attend Seattle Pacific University and major in nursing with a minor in Spanish.
Elliot Foley is the son of Janel Lawrence and Shawn Foley. He has been involved in band as a first chair trombonist, jazz band, school plays as a lighting technician, the Chess Club as founder and president and Philomath High Robotics Engineering Division (PHRED) as a co-captain. He earned several honors, including outstanding student recognition in both mathematics and science, four-year perfect attendance award and participated in the Apprenticeships in Science & Engineering (ASE) program in numerical mathematical methods and their applications. He plans to attend Oregon State University to pursue a degree with a double major in physics and computer science.
Luke Haslam is the son of Wade and Lori Haslam. He has been involved in tennis (winning a district title twice and runner-up once), soccer, band, choir, Associated Student Body, AVID tutor and worked toward completing requirements to earn a private pilot license for his senior project. He plans to attend Aeroguard Flight Training Center in Phoenix, Arizona, starting the first week of August and will progress through the various pilot certificates. Upon graduation, he plans to serve a two-year mission for his church.
Rivers Nuno is the daughter of Carlos Arnulfo Nuno Jr., and Natasha Bushnell Nuno. She has been involved in cross-country, basketball, track and field, student government and the National Honor Society. She plans to study genetics at Brigham Young University.
Editor's note: Information on activities, honors and post high school plans are based on students' answers on a questionnaire.
