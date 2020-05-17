Flushing lines, hydrants to begin Monday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Philomath Public Works is scheduled to begin cleaning the city’s water system this week with that work expected to continue until around June 5.

The work involves flowing fire hydrants to create high water flows that will scour out fine sediment particles in the effort to continue delivering safe and high-quality water to residents. The work also checks to make sure hydrants and valves are in good condition.

The city advises that if residents see a crew flushing a hydrant on their street, avoid running tap water and using the washing machine or the dishwasher until the flushing is done. If tap water is used during flushing, it could come out full of sediment that causes discoloration.

For those who encounter discolored water, they should shut off it off and wait several minutes. After waiting, check the clarity by running cold water for a few minutes, allowing new water to work its way into the pipes. If the water is clear, it’s OK to use. If not, wait a few more minutes and check again.

In some cases, there could be slight discoloration for a few hours. Discoloration only affects the appearance of the water, not the taste or quality. Users that experience low pressure or volume should check faucet screens for trapped particles.

For more information, call the Public Works Department at 541-929-3579.

