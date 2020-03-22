Food distribution organizations respond in time of need

In grocery stores over the past couple of weeks, anxious shoppers have emptied shelves to make sure they have food and other items to take care of themselves and their families amid the chaos of the coronavirus, a new respiratory illness that’s disrupted day-to-day life around the world.

But not everybody can just hop in the car, head to the store, fill a grocery cart and run a debit card to pay for it all. Families living within this reality often depend on food banks to keep the fridge and cupboard stocked and school programs to satisfy mid-day nutritional needs for their children. And then there are senior citizens, many forced to make ends meet on a limited source of income while maneuvering through uncertainties of the future amid this response to a pandemic.

Jill Williams, a Philomath Elementary School counselor who started the school district’s food pack program more than a year ago, has seen a lot of good in the community in recent days. It means a lot to those on the front lines trying to make sure the food doesn’t stop going to those who need it most.