Foundation awards scholarships to area students

The OSU Folk Club Thrift Shop Foundation recently awarded $58,500 in scholarships to 20 Oregon State University students.
Ten scholarships of $3,000 were awarded to Benton County high school students who will attend Oregon State as freshmen this fall. Five $3,000 scholarships were awarded to students who will be sophomores. The remaining scholarships (four $3,000 and one $1,500) went to women who are nontraditional full-time or part-time OSU students.
High school scholarship recipients are Quentin Beers (Crescent Valley High School, Lorraine Crowell Memorial), Dylan Cox (Corvallis High School, Dorothy Hopkins Memorial), Elizabeth Grassel (Corvallis High, Leonora Kerr Memorial), Matthew Gray (Crescent Valley, Betty Slegel Memorial), Tyler Gustafson (Corvallis High), Evan McDaniel (Philomath High School, Robert and Jackie Cain Memorial), Jenna McFadden (Corvallis High), Devindra Premsingh (Santiam Christian High School, Joan and Roger Ryan Honorarium), Elijah Shaw (Santiam Christian High) and Viola Stark (Corvallis High).
Second-year recipients include Kenneth Kang (computer science/business analytics, Betty McCarty Memorial), Hailey Matthews (biohealth sciences, Mary Ann Matzke Honorary), Gina Moomaw (human development and family sciences), Quincey Pittman (horticulture, LaRea Johnston Memorial) and Seth Staten (earth science/ocean science).
Nontraditional Women’s Scholarship recipients are Vanessa Heilmann (natural resources, Dorothy Weswig Memorial), Amity Hoffman (accounting, Jane Loomis Memorial), Michelle Jordan (geology, Becky Strandberg Honorary), Svitlana Klipfel (philosophy) and Tiffany Spendiff (microbiology/chemistry).
