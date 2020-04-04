Four new COVID-19 deaths in Oregon

Oregon has added four new deaths to its toll from the coronavirus outbreak.
The four fatalities bring the state’s death toll to 26, according to Saturday’s report from the Oregon Health Authority.
Three of the deaths were Multnomah County residents. One was a Marion County resident who was being treated at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center in Tualatin.
Two of the deaths involved female patients and two involved men. Two died at home and the fourth at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center in Gresham.
The age range was 59 to 77, with all four individuals having underlying medical conditions. No individuals were identified in keeping with OHA practice.
The Oregon Health Authority also reported 100 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 999. There were three new cases in Linn County and two in Benton County. The Linn County caseload is now 41, with 19 in Benton.
The Oregon counties with the largest caseloads are Washington (247), Multnomah (209) and Marion (178).
Multnomah has seen the most deaths with six, followed by five in Marion and four in Washington. Two deaths came in Linn County at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon. Thirteen other individuals at the facility have recovered from the virus, state veterans’ officials reported Friday.
The Oregon death toll has been almost evenly split by gender; there are 14 male deaths and 12 female deaths, although there are more female cases by a 529-462 margin.
