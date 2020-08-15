Four vehicles involved in Highway 20 crash

A minivan that reportedly drifted into the oncoming lane of traffic on Highway 20 led to a chain reaction involving three vehicles in the early afternoon of Aug. 10, emergency response officials said.
Philomath Fire & Rescue was among several agencies that worked the scene of the crash, which occurred about 7 miles west of Blodgett and 2 miles west of Ellmaker Wayside State Park Area in Lincoln County.
“There were reports of two people trapped in two separate vehicles and other possible injured people,” Philomath Fire & Rescue Capt. Rich Saalsaa said about the initial call, which came in at 12:14 p.m. and involved Truck 251. “Preliminary reports of a deceased person were proved incorrect.”
In addition to the vehicle that passed over the center line, the crash also involved a dump truck, logging truck and another passenger vehicle.
The Toledo Fire Department was first on the scene and began to extricate a crash victim from one of the vehicles involved. Philomath Fire & Rescue arrived on the scene about 5 minutes later and had “the more complicated rescue of a female driver pinned in her seat in a demolished minivan,” Saalsaa said.
“The extrication process took nearly 20 minutes to remove the roof of the vehicle and roll back the dashboard to free the victim of the vehicle assigned to the Philomath crew,” Saalsaa said. “The roof was also removed from the other vehicle by Toledo Fire.”
Saalsaa said both individuals that had been extricated suffered major trauma and were transported to Ellmaker park by ambulance, which had been set up as a landing zone for two Life Flight helicopters that had been requested.
One victim was flown to Salem Health Hospital and the other to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. Their condition was not available.
“The highway was closed for several hours for the investigation and cleanup process,” Saalsaa said. “There were other vehicles involved in the crash and children in the minivan, but no injuries reported.”
In addition to Toledo Fire and Philomath Fire & Rescue, others responding included Oregon State Police, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Pac West Ambulance, Corvallis Fire Department’s ambulance and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
