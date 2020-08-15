Four vehicles involved in Highway 20 crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A minivan that reportedly drifted into the oncoming lane of traffic on Highway 20 led to a chain reaction involving three vehicles in the early afternoon of Aug. 10, emergency response officials said.

Philomath Fire & Rescue was among several agencies that worked the scene of the crash, which occurred about 7 miles west of Blodgett and 2 miles west of Ellmaker Wayside State Park Area in Lincoln County.

“There were reports of two people trapped in two separate vehicles and other possible injured people,” Philomath Fire & Rescue Capt. Rich Saalsaa said about the initial call, which came in at 12:14 p.m. and involved Truck 251. “Preliminary reports of a deceased person were proved incorrect.”

In addition to the vehicle that passed over the center line, the crash also involved a dump truck, logging truck and another passenger vehicle.

The Toledo Fire Department was first on the scene and began to extricate a crash victim from one of the vehicles involved. Philomath Fire & Rescue arrived on the scene about 5 minutes later and had “the more complicated rescue of a female driver pinned in her seat in a demolished minivan,” Saalsaa said.