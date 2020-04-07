Free meals program for kids continues at Clemens Primary

The free meals program for students ages 1 to 18 continues at Clemens Primary School.
Corvallis School District Food and Nutrition Services is providing the meals on a “grab-and-go” basis weekdays from noon-1 p.m.
“We have it set up as a drive-through service for minimal contact,” said Tammy Roles of the Corvallis School District. “But for those families not able to drive in, we offer walk-up as well.”
Pre-packaged meals for both lunch and breakfast are offered. Kids must be present to get their meals. On-site dining is not available. Mom and dad can’t come on their own — kids have to be present to get their meals.
The meals are provided through the federally funded Summer Food Service Program.
