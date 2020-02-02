Free tax service available locally

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide announced it will provide free, in-person tax preparation assistance and e-filing at the Philomath Community Library through April 15.
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
The service is available to taxpayers of all ages and backgrounds and an AARP membership is not required.
Individuals who want to take advantage of the service at the Philomath site will need to make an appointment by calling 541-602-5829. The service is available from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
For more information, go online to www.aarp.org/taxaide or call 1-888-OURAARP (1-888-687-2277).
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Brad Fuqua
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.