Free tax service available locally

Tax-Aide program
ASSOCIATED PRESS, FILE

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide announced it will provide free, in-person tax preparation assistance and e-filing at the Philomath Community Library through April 15.

The service is available to taxpayers of all ages and backgrounds and an AARP membership is not required.

Individuals who want to take advantage of the service at the Philomath site will need to make an appointment by calling 541-602-5829. The service is available from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

For more information, go online to www.aarp.org/taxaide or call 1-888-OURAARP (1-888-687-2277).

