Friday nights put a light on Philomath High's Class of 2020

The movement took hold in Oregon a few weeks ago after Madras Athletic Director Evan Brown sent out emails to his colleagues on the idea. Brown had read about how the movement had taken off in other states.

“We’ll do that every Friday through the end of the school year,” Matta said.

The lights remain on for 20 minutes — another reference to the Class of ‘20. Matta said some schools are leaving on their lights for the number of minutes that corresponds with the number of days that campuses have been closed.

“It may seem like a small thing to some community members but to us — I’ve played on this field and have been in the student section where a bunch of people have had their best memories,” senior Logan Hannigan-Downs said. “It’s Friday night lights; it’s the whole community coming together at one time.”

For the students who came together for the lights — and yes, social distancing was maintained — it was a chance to see friends. That’s the part of school that they seem to miss the most.

“(I miss) walking down the hallways and seeing everybody,” said Varnado, who was on hand for the lights for the second straight Friday. “It was an everyday thing and now it’s not.”