Friday’s Public Meetings (Feb. 28, 2020)

Following is a rundown of Philomath-related public meetings for Friday, Feb. 28:

CITY

The Philomath Finance and Administration Committee plans to meet at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

The committee’s agenda includes:

• A review of the General Fund Fee.

• Discussion of implementing a transient lodging tax.

• Discussion of the format and process for city manager evaluations.

— Philomath Express

