From the Past: Dec. 18, 2019

15 Years Ago

2004

DECORATIONS: Some people think Philomath seems sort of “bah, humbug” this December. For the first time in about 10 years, large lighted Christmas snowmen and candy canes haven’t adorned light posts on Main Street and other thoroughfares. “There’s a big difference. This doesn’t look like the holidays,” said Steven Kearsley, a businessman and president of the Philomath Chamber of Commerce. The chamber used to provide the light fixtures but decided it couldn’t continue with the program this year because of liability and other issues. “If something falls down on a truck or a car, we’re liable for that,” said Charlie Redfern, executive director of the chamber. Last year, during heavy winds, two of the decorations blew down, though no damage was caused, Redfern added. Members asked the city to take over the program, and they gave it the decorations. But the municipality balked at putting them up because of the costs and liability involved. The decorations — about 50 of them worth $250 each — now are gathering dust in city storage. (Published Dec. 19, 2004, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).