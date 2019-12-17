From the Past: Dec. 18, 2019

125 Years Ago
1894
BRIEFS: The weather has been lovely since the storm of the 8th and 9th. ... The farmers are nearly all through seeding, and some have commenced plowing their summer fallow for next season. ... Mr. Joseph Mitchell was relieved of a dangerous cancer, which was under the jaw. Dr. J.L. Akin has been treating it. ... Some of our football players are crippled from their efforts. ... One of the features of the Philomath church is a Christmas tree, about the 25th of December. That church is about two miles east of Philomath. ... Our county school superintendent, R.M. Holm, is visiting the schools of this county. (Published Dec. 17, 1894, in the Capital Journal, Salem).
100 Years Ago
1919
SNOW: Through Philomath escaped the catastrophe that hit all the rest of the world on Dec. 17, the college community to the westward did not escape the recent storm. The Review’s stories rather indicate that Philomath got a little more of the storm that some other spots. According to that paper:
“One of our citizens took pains to get the actual snowfall. In his yard was a large dry goods box on which he measured the snow three times, brushing the box clean after each measurement. He reports a total snowfall of 28 inches. The heavy snow and severe cold made a combination new to the real Oregonian and proved to be one for which we were not prepared as evidenced by the bursted pipes, frozen vegetables and fruits, and broken roofs. The greatest loss has probably been to farmers where barn roofs have given way and hay soaked with melting snow. In a few cases, stock has been injured or killed under the falling buildings. For several days, we have been walking on elevated trails and now as the snow is melting, it is very difficult to get out.” (Published Dec. 20, 1919, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
75 Years Ago
1944
You have free articles remaining.
COLLISION: Mr. and Mrs. William H. Harris, of Philomath, are in the Anderson surgical hospital as a result of a collision with a truck of alder logs yesterday afternoon in that town. The accident occurred as Mr. Harris drove out from a Standard Oil station. He said he looked both ways but because of some parked cars, he failed to see the approaching truck of logs. Mr. Harris was scratched and badly bruised; however, it is thought that Mrs. Harris is probably hurt severely. She was thrown from the car and dragged an estimated 75 feet. The children, Mary Elizabeth and the twins, Jean and Joan, were only slightly scratched and badly frightened. They are staying with a neighbor in Philomath while their parents are in the hospital. (Published Dec. 18, 1944, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
CHRISTMAS: The community Christmas program will be held in the high school gymnasium Thursday, Dec. 21. Due to war conditions, no treats will be given. The West school again will sing Christmas carols at the homes of the sick and shut-ins where a candle or lamp in the window shines for them. (Published Dec. 19, 1944, in the Eugene Register-Guard).
50 Years Ago
1969
JAYCEES: The Jaycee-ettes Christmas doll project is underway. The talking doll and wardrobe are now on display at the Philomath Variety Store. Tickets are being sold for a drawing for the doll. The funds raised help the Jaycees, who are sponsoring their annual shopping tour for underprivileged children. The shopping tour and party for the youngsters will be held Saturday, with children to be able to give gifts to their parents and brothers and sisters. The Jaycees will sponsor a Christmas party for the youngsters following the shopping tour. The shopping will all be done in Philomath stores. (Published Dec. 17, 1969, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
25 Years Ago
1994
HOMELESS: When 14-year-old Melissa Beckemeier wraps a present to raise money for a homeless family, she feels good that she’s helping someone else. But the problem means more than that to the Philomath Middle School eighth grader. That’s because Melissa knows what it feels like to not have a place to live. “I don’t think people realize how bad it is until they’ve gone through it,” she said. For four months, Melissa, along with her mother and two sisters, lived in cheap motels in Corvallis. “You can’t stay in a nice one because it costs a lot,” she said. Melissa, along with other eighth graders and Crescent Valley High School students, is volunteering at a local holiday charity store. The students are trying to raise $1,500 for a Philomath family of six that’s struggling to make ends meet. The money will help the family with rent, food, clothing — anything to survive. (Published Dec. 15, 1994, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
15 Years Ago
2004
DECORATIONS: Some people think Philomath seems sort of “bah, humbug” this December. For the first time in about 10 years, large lighted Christmas snowmen and candy canes haven’t adorned light posts on Main Street and other thoroughfares. “There’s a big difference. This doesn’t look like the holidays,” said Steven Kearsley, a businessman and president of the Philomath Chamber of Commerce. The chamber used to provide the light fixtures but decided it couldn’t continue with the program this year because of liability and other issues. “If something falls down on a truck or a car, we’re liable for that,” said Charlie Redfern, executive director of the chamber. Last year, during heavy winds, two of the decorations blew down, though no damage was caused, Redfern added. Members asked the city to take over the program, and they gave it the decorations. But the municipality balked at putting them up because of the costs and liability involved. The decorations — about 50 of them worth $250 each — now are gathering dust in city storage. (Published Dec. 19, 2004, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
Compiled by Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express