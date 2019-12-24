From the Past: Dec. 25, 2019

125 Years Ago
1894
ARREST: Philomath correspondent writes Lee Hill was arrested Wednesday by J.W. Ingle for selling his son, Fred, tobacco, and was fine $5. J.W. says there is a man in Corvallis in the same boat, when it can be ascertained who he is. (Published Dec. 27, 1894, in the Corvallis Gazette).
CHRISTMAS: A very enjoyable time at the college chapel Christmas eve. Many nice presents were handed out to the little ones. ... A lively shooting match for chickens and turkeys among the boys’ Christmas. ... Superintendent Holm spent Christmas with his brother-in-law, E.H. Nichols. (Published Dec. 27, 1894, in the Corvallis Times).
100 Years Ago
1919
AUTHOR: Dennis H. Stovall, of Philomath, who has a wide reputation as a writer of stories for young people, won the first prize in a contest for stories for boys in the Boys’ World, offered by David C. Cook Publishing Co., of Elgin, Ill. Stovall writes for a number of young people’s papers in this country and some of his stories have been published in Europe. He writes under his own name and also under several noms-de-plume, such as Hubert Henderson, Tony Marx and Fanny Ransome. He lives at Fernwood, a beautiful country home about a mile from Philomath. He recently purchased 17 acres additional to the tract, which he will improve by developing a spring and putting in a water system for irrigation purposes. (Published Dec. 26, 1919, in the Oregon Daily Journal, Portland).
75 Years Ago
1944
NEWS ITEMS: Joyce Kappas, who was so badly injured in a fall from the fire escape is able to be on the street with one crutch. ... Phil Green has installed a walk in the refrigeration plant. Max Vaugh of Corvallis installed it. ... Marys River Grange served a covered dish dinner last week, followed by a business meeting after with a program was given. ... Mr. and Mrs. William Harris, who were injured when their car collided with a log truck, are now home from the Ball hospital. Mrs. George Small cared for their two children while they were away. (Published Dec. 27, 1944, in the Eugene Register Guard).
50 Years Ago
You have free articles remaining.
1969
WATER: Engineer Mel Avery told the Philomath City Council that preliminary figures which he has computed indicate that if Philomath could locate a strong water source within the city limits, it is probable that the city could obtain its water at a much cheaper rate than if it were to continue buying water from Corvallis. Avery cautioned the group that before any further study of well possibilities or pumping systems could take place, a geological study of water sources in the area is necessary. Mayor David Jordan channeled Avery’s request for further study to the Water Committee for clarification. (Published Dec. 23, 1969, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
25 Years Ago
1994
DEVELOPMENT: Never mind that John and Elizabeth Bolte are both from Florida, where they say they’ve seen unchecked development turn their hometowns into indistinguishable chunks of Anyplace Urban, U.S.A. Forget that they live on a 100-acre farm right between the urban growth boundaries of Corvallis and Philomath. Forget that new housing projects are creeping out from the centers of both cities toward their green fields, where cows and horses roam, a rooster crows and their children play.
The Boltes and about a dozen neighbors are fighting a proposed 100-home subdivision on the hill above their house, but their approach to the problem is strictly business. In the legal process that controls urban growth, even the most eloquent arguments about protecting quality of life and preserving open space don’t matter a whit if the paperwork isn’t turned in on time. Bolte and his group face a Wednesday deadline to get their thoughts in writing and submitted to the Philomath City Council for review. They are worried that residents, because of the holidays, will miss an opportunity to speak out before the proposal is heard.
The Philomath City Council will consider the appeal on Jan. 9, just after three new councilors are sworn into office. Right off, the new city councilors will be thrown into an issue that pits well-organized citizen activists against a well-financed out-of-town developer.
“We’re not anti-growth,” said John Bolte, who teaches and researches agricultural engineering at Oregon State University. “We’re pro-growth people, but we think growth should be conducted to be beneficial to the community.” The developer says Neabeack Hill will provide the benefit of affordable housing. (Published Dec. 25, 1994, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
15 Years Ago
2004
REUNITED: Michelle Orr was astonished when she received a phone call saying that Taz, the cat she had lost two years earlier, had reappeared. Taz’s story is like real-life version of “The Incredible Journey.” It started on Orr’s ranch in Eugene. Taz hopped into the back of the truck of a farrier who was on a visit to the ranch to tend to Orr’s horses. Unaware that the cat had stowed away, the farrier traveled to Philomath, about 30 miles away. The next morning, he opened the truck and was surprised to see a tabby cut jump out. He called Orr to let her know that Taz was wandering in Philomath, and she immediately began to hunt for the cat — knocking on strangers’ doors, putting up posters and visiting animal shelters. She eventually gave up.
Fast-forward to this past Saturday. Lindsey Snyder was driving home to Albany through Philomath and decided to stop in at the Ark Animal Hospital, where she is a receptionist. She saw a cat dash across the street. Snyder caught the cat and brought him to the animal hospital, where she and a co-worker cleaned him up. The next day, Snyder brought him to Heartland Humane Society, where a microchip scan revealed his owner’s contact information. Orr said that 5-year-old Taz seems happy to be home. He has a flea problem but his ample girth suggests that he didn’t go hungry during his time on the streets. (Published Dec. 22, 2004, in the Statesman Journal, Salem).
Compiled by Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express