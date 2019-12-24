From the Past: Dec. 25, 2019

“We’re not anti-growth,” said John Bolte, who teaches and researches agricultural engineering at Oregon State University. “We’re pro-growth people, but we think growth should be conducted to be beneficial to the community.” The developer says Neabeack Hill will provide the benefit of affordable housing. (Published Dec. 25, 1994, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).

15 Years Ago

2004

REUNITED: Michelle Orr was astonished when she received a phone call saying that Taz, the cat she had lost two years earlier, had reappeared. Taz’s story is like real-life version of “The Incredible Journey.” It started on Orr’s ranch in Eugene. Taz hopped into the back of the truck of a farrier who was on a visit to the ranch to tend to Orr’s horses. Unaware that the cat had stowed away, the farrier traveled to Philomath, about 30 miles away. The next morning, he opened the truck and was surprised to see a tabby cut jump out. He called Orr to let her know that Taz was wandering in Philomath, and she immediately began to hunt for the cat — knocking on strangers’ doors, putting up posters and visiting animal shelters. She eventually gave up.

Fast-forward to this past Saturday. Lindsey Snyder was driving home to Albany through Philomath and decided to stop in at the Ark Animal Hospital, where she is a receptionist. She saw a cat dash across the street. Snyder caught the cat and brought him to the animal hospital, where she and a co-worker cleaned him up. The next day, Snyder brought him to Heartland Humane Society, where a microchip scan revealed his owner’s contact information. Orr said that 5-year-old Taz seems happy to be home. He has a flea problem but his ample girth suggests that he didn’t go hungry during his time on the streets. (Published Dec. 22, 2004, in the Statesman Journal, Salem).

Compiled by Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.