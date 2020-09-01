 Skip to main content
Gleaners, school receive grants through latest Siletz fund distributions

Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians

The Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund’s most recent round of quarterly donations to nonprofit groups included $2,000 to Philomath Community Gleaners and $668.60 to the Philomath School District.

The local gleaners provide food for those in need in the community with the money to go toward those efforts. The school district’s donation will go toward providing early reading chapter books for children in the first grade at Clemens Primary and second grade at the elementary schools in Philomath and Blodgett.

In all, the Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund distributed $418,054.48 to 34 organizations.

Also from this immediate area, RSVP of Linn, Benton and Lincoln Counties received $2,000 for that organization’s efforts to provide durable medical equipment for fall prevention and mobility of seniors.

Since its inception in 2001, the seven-member charitable fund advisory board has distributed more than $14.5 million. The tribe’s 11-county service area includes Benton County.

