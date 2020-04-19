Grieving families, funeral homes walk new ground in COVID-19 times

Jack Richard Pimm was the kind of man who loved family and community gatherings — the bigger, the better.
But Thursday, the 71-year-old Pimm was buried at Oakville Cemetery with only his family present, and most of them were seated in cars, not standing around their father and grandfather’s casket.
Pimm had battled cancer for more than four years and died on Good Friday, April 10.
He is one of many Oregonians — and countless others around the world — whose last rites are being tailored to the dictates of the coronavirus pandemic.
In “normal” times — just a few weeks ago — there would have been a large crowd gathered to celebrate Pimm’s life, a life that he so freely shared with everyone from his grown children and grandchildren to fellow Brownsville First Baptist Church members and other Linn County farmers.
They would talk about his love of Jesus, the enjoyment he got when he climbed behind the wheel of his 1967 Corvette and participated in the annual Function for Junction car show in Junction City, or the satisfaction he felt when he climbed onto a tractor to do field work on the family farm near Peoria.
They might have laughed that the Idaho native liked to eat potatoes — but hated onions — and never passed up a chance to have a good cheeseburger.
And perhaps most importantly, they would have sung “When the Roll Is Called Up Yonder,” a family tradition dating back 62 years, when Pimm’s grandfather passed away from injuries suffered from a mustard gas attack in World War I.
Years later it was sung at his father’s funeral and would have been sung Thursday, had the world been in a more normal place.
“Jack would have missed a big gathering and having family there,” his daughter-in-law Meg Pimm said after the service, held on a beautiful spring day. “He would appreciate the extra effort everyone put in to make it happen, including the funeral home people.”
Acceptance challenge
Pimm said it took a while before family members accepted the fact there was not going to be a traditional funeral service.
“It was so emotional.” Pimm said. “There is pressure to put together a big event like a traditional funeral, but it has also been tough navigating what we can do to be respectful for loss of a family member, but also respectful of the funeral home and others who had to come in contact with the family.”
But the Pimm family made their loved one’s funeral as family-oriented and special as possible.
A tree was felled in the yard of the family’s farm and milled into lumber for a casket, which son Rick and grandson Glen fashioned by hand.
Grandchildren were invited to write special notes and draw pictures on the casket’s lid.
Pastor Michael Beach of the Brownsville First Baptist Church conducted a memorial service in the yard of the family home.
He spoke behind the handmade casket that was surrounded by flowers, but Pimm’s body was not present.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, no more than 10 people could be at the burial site. So the family chose to have a separate memorial service before Pimm's body was placed in the casket. A videorecording was made for those who couldn't attend in person.
In his eulogy, Beach said he thought about his friend and wondered, “Why are Jack and people like him able to stare death in the face, without fear and with great hope?”
He said the answer is that Jack Pimm “knew Jesus Christ as his lord and savior, and because of that he was able to speak with friends, family members and even strangers in the hospital and to tell them about his love for Jesus and salvation that he was given freely due to God’s grace.”
In fact, when Beach looked at Pimm’s Bible, a bookmark was placed at Corinthians chapter 15, verses 3-4: ”For what I received I passed on to you as of first importance, that Christ died for our sins according to the Scriptures, that he was buried, that he was raised on the third day according to the Scriptures,.”
Fittingly, as Beach ended his eulogy, a cropdusting plane dived low over a nearby field, signaling a new crop, a new season.
Event at Oakville
On Thursday, Pimm was officially buried at Oakville Cemetery.
There were only 10 people near the gravesite, including funeral home and graveyard staff.
His sons, Casey, Eric and Rick, were able to shovel dirt into the grave, a family tradition, but other family members had to keep their distance and viewed the service from their vehicles parked nearby.
“All of the grandkids were good, but it was different,” Meg Pimm said. “In the past, we all would have been together. It would have been more solemn. It was almost like watching it from your living room. The kids could say what they normally would have just been thinking. We talked the kids through the process, but it still felt disconnected.”
The family also recognized that the event was a major departure for Fisher Funeral Home, which was entrusted with the service.
Wally Ordeman not only heads up the 108-year-old family owned business, but is also interim executive director of the Oregon Funeral Directors Association.
He said the COVID-19 pandemic has upended the way funeral directors interact with families who have lost loved ones.
“Funeral directors are not wired to say no,” Ordeman said. “We are wired to accommodate people in whatever they need to heal and move on. We have had to put the brakes on what families want to do, and that is an extremely awkward position for us.”
State perspective
Ordeman said there are about 80 deaths a day in Oregon.
“Although the ceremony part of a funeral service is temporarily halted, the grieving process hasn’t stopped,” Ordeman said. “We are now having to have some really difficult conversations with families. We are charged with being socially responsible, not having large gatherings and pushing the pause buttons on assemblies for memorials.”
Ordeman said it is important that families “be patient and honor the guidelines the governor has set out for now.”
Ordeman said that some 75-80% of funeral services in Oregon involve cremation and there could be a slight increase due to the pandemic.
“Folks who are on the fence about whether to cremate someone or bury them, due to folks being out of work and financial uncertainty, may choose cremation,” Ordeman said.
And with cremation, families have a choice of whether to retain their loved one’s ashes, spread them somewhere or bury them at a later date after the pandemic is over.
“No matter what, we believe it is important families continue with a memorial at some point,” Ordeman said. “We encourage people to postpone memorials for now, not cancel them. Down the road, when we are on the better side of this, have those large gatherings so people can embrace each other, support each other.”
Like other first-line responders, Ordeman said funeral home staff members are being extra vigilant about wearing personal protective equipment, which is in short supply.
“Because this virus appears to be spread by droplets, we are especially concerned about sterilizing things the person may have contacted, such as medical equipment or furniture,” Ordeman said.
Fortunately, Linn and Benton counties do not appear to be having a surge in COVID-19 cases such as Clackamas, Multnomah and Marion counties have experienced, Ordeman said.
Ordeman said Fisher Funeral Home and others statewide train regularly in personal protection protocols.
“We are trained to treat every person as though they were infectious,” Ordeman said. “If mortuary staff go down, things go south in a hurry because our staff needs to have special training.”
Through it all, the Pimm family has tried to keep things in perspective in a time when few things in life are normal, because Jack Pimm was focused on his afterlife and not his earthly one.
Recently, when Pimm told his family he would be happy to be buried on the family farm in his Steiger tractor and to use the exhaust stack for his headstone, they jokingly told him they still needed the tractor for farm work.
As a lifelong farmer, Jack Pimm understood.
That’s life in the era of COVID-19.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.