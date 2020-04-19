Grieving families, funeral homes walk new ground in COVID-19 times

Grandchildren were invited to write special notes and draw pictures on the casket’s lid.

Pastor Michael Beach of the Brownsville First Baptist Church conducted a memorial service in the yard of the family home.

He spoke behind the handmade casket that was surrounded by flowers, but Pimm’s body was not present.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, no more than 10 people could be at the burial site. So the family chose to have a separate memorial service before Pimm's body was placed in the casket. A videorecording was made for those who couldn't attend in person.

In his eulogy, Beach said he thought about his friend and wondered, “Why are Jack and people like him able to stare death in the face, without fear and with great hope?”

He said the answer is that Jack Pimm “knew Jesus Christ as his lord and savior, and because of that he was able to speak with friends, family members and even strangers in the hospital and to tell them about his love for Jesus and salvation that he was given freely due to God’s grace.”