Grube to give 'End of Life Choices' talk on Thursday

Dr. David Grube, national director of Compassion and Choices and retired Philomath physician, will give a presentation entitled, “End of Life Choices,” from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Potter’s House Church.

Grube will speak on questions that include: Is death really the enemy? What is palliative care? Do we prolong life (quality vs. quantity)? Who defines harm and who defines suffering? Who is the ‘Son from Calif.’ (making your wishes and values known?).