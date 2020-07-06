Gudge again on dean’s list at Tulane

Return to homepage ×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
Philomath High School graduate Rhiannon Gudge earned a spot on the dean’s list for the spring semester at Tulane University’s Newcomb-Tulane College.
Gudge, who was also on the dean’s list for the fall semester, graduated with Philomath High’s Class of 2019. To make the dean’s list, a 3.5 GPA is required of first-year students and sophomores, and a 3.667 is required of juniors and seniors.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Brad Fuqua
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today