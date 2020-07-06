You are the owner of this article.
Gudge again on dean’s list at Tulane

Gudge again on dean's list at Tulane

Philomath High School graduate Rhiannon Gudge earned a spot on the dean’s list for the spring semester at Tulane University’s Newcomb-Tulane College.

Gudge, who was also on the dean’s list for the fall semester, graduated with Philomath High’s Class of 2019. To make the dean’s list, a 3.5 GPA is required of first-year students and sophomores, and a 3.667 is required of juniors and seniors.

Rhiannon Gudge

