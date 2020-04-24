You are the owner of this article.
Gudge makes dean's list at Louisiana school

Gudge makes dean's list at Louisiana school

Rhiannon Gudge

Rhiannon Gudge made the dean's list at Tulane University’s Newcomb-Tulane College.

Philomath High School graduate Rhiannon Gudge earned a spot on the dean’s list for the fall semester as Tulane University’s Newcomb-Tulane College.

Gudge, who graduated with Philomath High’s Class of 2019, had a 3.94 grade-point average.

To make the dean’s list, a 3.5 GPA is required of first-year students and sophomores, and a 3.667 is required of juniors and seniors. Also, a student must have been enrolled in 14 credits of letter-graded work, excluding courses taken on a satisfactory/unsatisfactory basis.

