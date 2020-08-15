Halliday transitions into Philomath's interim superintendent’s job

Sitting outside in Philomath Elementary’s courtyard late Tuesday morning, superintendent of schools Susan Halliday sat down at one of the tables and enjoyed a few minutes in the sunshine. The previous evening, the school board had announced her as its choice to lead the school district as the interim superintendent for the 2020-21 academic year.
It’s been a whirlwind over the past month with Halliday initially expressing no interest in the job only to reconsider when the previous interim superintendent had to vacate the position because of health issues.
“Is it congratulations or condolences? That’s what I’ve been hearing,” laughed Halliday, a reference to the intense task of leading a school district through one of the most challenging periods in Philomath’s history.
But she’s up to the task and even feels that it’s her duty to step into the superintendent’s role if that’s the best way she can help the district, board, community and of course, the children.
“I’d say all of our administrative team has stepped up to do it, which has been great, and everybody’s put in a lot of extra time,” Halliday said about the district’s need to adequately respond to the ever-changing pandemic-related guidelines distributed by the state. “But it just seemed like we’re in for a year of need for grace and flexibility and a lot of love and support of people for doing things and trying things. It just seemed like the right thing to do.”
Halliday had served as acting superintendent following Buzz Brazeau’s departure from the district. At the time, the school board had started to begin the hiring process and wanted to find out if anybody within the district would be interested in the job.
“At that point, I had basically said I’m really not interested,” Halliday said.
After Brazeau left, Halliday gave it more thought.
“His plan was to be here through this year and to gradually work someone into the position,” she said. “As he discovered that he was going to have to leave, it became very clear to me that we’ve got a lot of support from the community that we can’t lose and we’ve got things we have to plan for our kids. And somebody’s got to step up and do that.”
With stringent time constraints involved with school districts needing to come up with reopening plans combined with the unfortunate timing of Brazeau’s needed departure, Halliday knew that the new interim superintendent wouldn’t be able to start in time to have much input.
So as the school board started its search, Halliday’s mindset evolved into feeling the need to serve in that role to maintain continuity to craft the best-possible reopening plan.
Halliday has worked in the district for 12 years, the past five as elementary school principal at Philomath and Blodgett. Prior to joining the district, she worked for 11 years as the school improvement coordinator for the Linn Benton Lincoln Education Service District.
“Had the district hired someone else, I would be quite content to stay right here at the two elementary schools, so it became a win-win for me,” she said.
Could the job go beyond interim with Halliday settling into a permanent path toward superintendency? She’s not sure with the next nine months serving as a trial run of sorts.
“It’s an opportunity for myself, for the district, for the board, for the community to all kind of say, ‘is this the right?’” she said. “Because my whole intent is really let’s use my skills and abilities in the best way that they’ll serve the district.”
If the school board decides to go in a different direction at the end of the school year, Halliday said, “I’m not going to take my toys and run away. I love it here.”
The school board received heavy interest in the position with 28 applications. Several were selected for initial interviews with a search committee of staff and community members narrowing the field down to two finalists. References were checked and a second round of interviews followed.
“Our opportunity to interact with the finalists was more limited than we would have liked because of COVID-19 restrictions, however, we had a chance to talk with them a second time,” Philomath School Board Chair Shelley Niemann said. “Both finalists were excellent choices, but because of her knowledge of our district and involvement with planning to move forward into next school year, Susan emerged as the right fit to be our interim superintendent.”
The school board and Halliday have been working on the terms of an agreement with a vote expected at Monday’s meeting. Based on paperwork included in the meeting’s packet, it appears that the two sides have agreed on a $125,000 annual salary plus various benefits.
Halliday said on Tuesday there had been no definitive plan on who would take her place at Philomath and Blodgett as interim principal.
“We have some conversations going on right now about how we can make some adjustments in what we want to do to fill those holes,” she said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!