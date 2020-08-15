Halliday transitions into Philomath's interim superintendent’s job

“Had the district hired someone else, I would be quite content to stay right here at the two elementary schools, so it became a win-win for me,” she said.

Could the job go beyond interim with Halliday settling into a permanent path toward superintendency? She’s not sure with the next nine months serving as a trial run of sorts.

“It’s an opportunity for myself, for the district, for the board, for the community to all kind of say, ‘is this the right?’” she said. “Because my whole intent is really let’s use my skills and abilities in the best way that they’ll serve the district.”

If the school board decides to go in a different direction at the end of the school year, Halliday said, “I’m not going to take my toys and run away. I love it here.”

The school board received heavy interest in the position with 28 applications. Several were selected for initial interviews with a search committee of staff and community members narrowing the field down to two finalists. References were checked and a second round of interviews followed.