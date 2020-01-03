Hargrove gets life sentence

CORVALLIS — William Chase Hargrove was given a life sentence for murder during a hearing in Benton County Circuit Court Thursday morning.

A jury found Hargrove, 30, guilty of murdering his Russian fiancée Anna Repkina in November. Hargrove was arrested in April 2017, just days after the 27-year-old Repkina was found dead of a shotgun wound to the back of her head along a logging road near Alsea.

Judge Matthew Donohue, who presided over Hargrove’s trial and Thursday’s sentencing, said the life sentence means Hargrove must serve 25 years in prison before he becomes eligible for parole, but Hargrove can get credit for the time already he’s already served. Donohue said Hargrove will also be subject to post-prison supervision for life if he is paroled, but the parole board could elect to reduce that amount of supervision to just three years.

Since Oregon murder convictions come with mandatory minimum sentences, much of Thursday’s hearing was focused on what sentence Hargrove should receive for three charges related to the murder conviction. The jury also found Hargrove guilty of one count of identity theft and two counts of theft for using Repkina’s bank card to take money from her accounts just hours after her death.