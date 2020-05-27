Haslam receives scholarship from credit union program

Philomath High School senior Luke Haslam was one of seven students to receive a $1,000 scholarship from the OnPoint Community Credit Union Scholar Program.
In conjunction with the Oregon School Activities Association, the program recognizes both scholar-athletes and activity scholars who are graduating seniors of an OSAA member school. OnPoint received 250 submissions from 120 OSAA member schools this year.
Haslam maintained a 4.0 grade point average throughout high school while taking rigorous courses, participating in multiple activities and actively engaging his tight-knit community. He is an Eagle Scout, AVID tutor and an active member of student government, 4-H, the school band, choir, and the tennis and soccer teams. Haslam is headed to flight school to become a pilot.
