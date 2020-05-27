You are the owner of this article.
Haslam receives scholarship from credit union program

Luke Haslam

 PHOTO PROVIDED

Philomath High School senior Luke Haslam was one of seven students to receive a $1,000 scholarship from the OnPoint Community Credit Union Scholar Program.

In conjunction with the Oregon School Activities Association, the program recognizes both scholar-athletes and activity scholars who are graduating seniors of an OSAA member school. OnPoint received 250 submissions from 120 OSAA member schools this year.

Haslam maintained a 4.0 grade point average throughout high school while taking rigorous courses, participating in multiple activities and actively engaging his tight-knit community. He is an Eagle Scout, AVID tutor and an active member of student government, 4-H, the school band, choir, and the tennis and soccer teams. Haslam is headed to flight school to become a pilot.

