Haslam receives scholarship from credit union program

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Philomath High School senior Luke Haslam was one of seven students to receive a $1,000 scholarship from the OnPoint Community Credit Union Scholar Program.

In conjunction with the Oregon School Activities Association, the program recognizes both scholar-athletes and activity scholars who are graduating seniors of an OSAA member school. OnPoint received 250 submissions from 120 OSAA member schools this year.

Haslam maintained a 4.0 grade point average throughout high school while taking rigorous courses, participating in multiple activities and actively engaging his tight-knit community. He is an Eagle Scout, AVID tutor and an active member of student government, 4-H, the school band, choir, and the tennis and soccer teams. Haslam is headed to flight school to become a pilot.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.