Health issue forces out Philomath school superintendent; board looking for quick solution

“It’s a little late in this search season to start an interim search,” McKenzie said, but then added, “Last year, I had six or eight during the summer, which is unusual, and I’ve already had two or three this summer. This not not out of the ordinary in current times.”

The biggest challenge working against the school board is timing. McKenzie estimated that the process to hire an external candidate would take at a minimum six weeks.

Brazeau suggested that the board “find leadership as quickly as humanly possible.”

“This is is unique time and I assure you, if my procedure wasn’t going to be right in the middle of this time frame, I wouldn’t desert you,” he said. “There’s a ton of decisions that have to be made in the next three to four weeks that relate to finances, that relate to what school’s going to look like when we come back.”

Brazeau believes that best candidate for Philomath would be someone who has a connection to the community and would remain beyond the two or three years of the average superintendency stay.