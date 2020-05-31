Hearing held on unemployment challenges

SALEM — Oregon lawmakers have urged Employment Department officials to reach out directly to some of the tens of thousands of unemployed workers who have been unable to connect via telephone or online as claims mount during the coronavirus pandemic.
Their comments came on Saturday, when members of the House Business and Labor Committee met for a second time in a week for virtual face-to-face questioning of agency officials about why it is taking so long to process some claims.
Before the hearing, Gov. Kate Brown said on Twitter: “The delays are unacceptable. I’ve directed @ORemployment to clear the backlog and clearly communicate claim status. My team will not rest until every Oregonian has received what they're owed.”
Chairman Paul Holvey, D-Eugene, picked up on a written suggestion by Rep. Paul Evans, D-Monmouth, that Brown summon help from other state agencies including the National Guard.
“It’s not acceptable for people to be waiting and waiting, only to get a busy signal. If that’s our system, we need to be calling them proactively,” said Holvey, who is a retired labor-union representative.
“If it takes the National Guard, that is what needs to happen.”
Agency officials said they would use some of the newly hired and trained employees on those calls. The agency has increased claims-handling staff from 100 to 700 since the first of Brown’s stay-at-home executive orders in mid-March.
Director Kay Erickson said the agency focus has been on processing claims — the latest total is 445,000, although about 220,000 are receiving benefits. She said that until the pandemic, training averaged six to eight weeks; now basic training is condensed into a couple of days. For comparison, Oregon lost 147,000 jobs during the depths of the Great Recession a decade ago, and that drop took more than a year to materialize.
The agency has already announced an effort to whittle at the remaining 38,000 claims that are more complex, some of them requiring cross-checking of wages earned in other states.
“We simply don’t have enough people to answer the phones in the way you are describing,” Erickson said. “We put the (federal) CARES Act programming ahead of some of the other work we would have spent on communications, for one thing.”
David Gerstenfeld, another official, said some of the newly trained employees will be assigned to field simple questions on the phone. He said of the 200,000-plus claimants without benefits, 73,000 have been deemed ineligible — though they may qualify under newer programs — 42,000 are eligible but need to file for a week of benefits, 11,000 are eligible but must claim benefits, and 19,000 are within the three-week window for completion of claims.
Rep. Margaret Doherty, D-Tigard, said half humorously that someone who lives nearby has been trying to get through to the agency to clear up an erroneous impression that he was a professional athlete, whose case would require special treatment.
“He was a good lacrosse player. But he wasn’t that good,” said Doherty, a former committee chairwoman who is leaving the Legislature after 11 years. “It’s not an easy process to get through. The question is: How can he get an answer … if he can’t get through to anybody? I have nothing I can say to those people who call me.”
