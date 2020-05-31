Hearing held on unemployment challenges

Director Kay Erickson said the agency focus has been on processing claims — the latest total is 445,000, although about 220,000 are receiving benefits. She said that until the pandemic, training averaged six to eight weeks; now basic training is condensed into a couple of days. For comparison, Oregon lost 147,000 jobs during the depths of the Great Recession a decade ago, and that drop took more than a year to materialize.

The agency has already announced an effort to whittle at the remaining 38,000 claims that are more complex, some of them requiring cross-checking of wages earned in other states.

“We simply don’t have enough people to answer the phones in the way you are describing,” Erickson said. “We put the (federal) CARES Act programming ahead of some of the other work we would have spent on communications, for one thing.”

David Gerstenfeld, another official, said some of the newly trained employees will be assigned to field simple questions on the phone. He said of the 200,000-plus claimants without benefits, 73,000 have been deemed ineligible — though they may qualify under newer programs — 42,000 are eligible but need to file for a week of benefits, 11,000 are eligible but must claim benefits, and 19,000 are within the three-week window for completion of claims.