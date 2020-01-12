Heart to Heart fundraiser tickets on sale

The Philomath Scout Lodge’s annual Heart to Heart fundraiser is set for Saturday, Feb. 8 and tickets have gone on sale.

Tickets for the event, which features dinner and silent auction, cost $25 per person (dinner and two drinks). Tickets are available only if purchased in advance.

The menu will feature prime rib, salad, rolls, potatoes, vegetables and dessert. Beverages with and without alcohol will be available.

To purchase tickets, call the Scout Lodge at 541-929-7619 or email psli@peak.org.

