Heart to Heart set for Saturday at Scout Lodge

The Philomath Scout Lodge’s ninth annual Heart to Heart fundraiser is set for Saturday, Feb. 8.
The organization’s Carol Stueve said money raised from the event will go toward an acoustics improvement project. The evening features a prime rib dinner served by students and a silent auction that as of last week, had 120 items to go out on the tables. Plans also call for wine and growler giveaways.
For information, call Scout Lodge at 541-929-7619.
Brad Fuqua
Editor
