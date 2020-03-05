High school schedule transition not happening this coming academic year

Philomath High School’s transition from trimesters to a two-semester schedule will not happen this coming academic year.
School Superintendent Buzz Brazeau confirmed Tuesday that the window of opportunity to implement the change in time for the 2020-21 school year has closed. A number of high school teachers had voiced opposition to the change, the Philomath Education Association shared labor contract concerns and the school board expressed the desire to talk through the issue at a work session.
“It would cause too much of an issue now because of the time frame issues so it will have to be the following year,” Brazeau said. “But this way, the board can look at it over an extended period and then do some professional development, et cetera, with whatever changes are implemented.
“It does delay it a year and they may choose not to do it; that’s going to be up to the board.”
The process to make such a transition would involve changing the course catalogue and constructing a new master schedule before going out and forecasting classes.
“The flexibility that waiting a year gives you is, ‘OK, do you want to use a seven-period day, do you want to use an A-B block, do you want to use modified block?’ So you go through, you make a selection of which one of those ... and since it’s going to be different from the trimesters, you have time to do some professional development as to how you would do it.”
Brazeau said in an interview last month that he believes changing to semesters would close learning gaps, open up the district to emerging state funding opportunities and serve as a springboard to even better academic performances.
It’s not a new idea to the Philomath School District with the trimesters vs. semesters discussion coming up in the past. But Brazeau said state-level changes need to be taken into consideration.
“It raises its ugly head now based on a lot of the changes coming through with the Student Investment Act, Measure 98 and CTE funding, and issues surrounding equity,” Brazeau said. “So you look at those three major issues in a dynamic time of change in the state of Oregon with regards to education.”
Brazeau said he did not receive a response from the community upon the news of transitioning to a semesters schedule.
“From my perspective, the difficult thing that comes into this is you see all of this change from the state of Oregon,” he reiterated. “I think we’re doing a great job but can we do better, can we do more? I think those are questions that the board wants to be able to answer and investigate.”
School board members have not been able to schedule a work session just yet on the trimesters-semesters issue.
“I know that they still want to have a work session with regards to it, so as soon as we can find a time when everybody’s going to be in town, we will,” Brazeau said.
The board plans to gather for a work session Monday but that is to take care of other pressing business involving the district’s SIA submission, a math curriculum change at the middle school, a sewer easement proposed along Chapel Drive and licensed teacher renewals.
“It’ll probably be after spring break that there will be a board work session with regards to that issue,” Brazeau said. “Then the board will make a decision one way or the other based on the 2021-22 school year.”