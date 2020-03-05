High school schedule transition not happening this coming academic year

Brazeau said in an interview last month that he believes changing to semesters would close learning gaps, open up the district to emerging state funding opportunities and serve as a springboard to even better academic performances.

It’s not a new idea to the Philomath School District with the trimesters vs. semesters discussion coming up in the past. But Brazeau said state-level changes need to be taken into consideration.

“It raises its ugly head now based on a lot of the changes coming through with the Student Investment Act, Measure 98 and CTE funding, and issues surrounding equity,” Brazeau said. “So you look at those three major issues in a dynamic time of change in the state of Oregon with regards to education.”

Brazeau said he did not receive a response from the community upon the news of transitioning to a semesters schedule.

“From my perspective, the difficult thing that comes into this is you see all of this change from the state of Oregon,” he reiterated. “I think we’re doing a great job but can we do better, can we do more? I think those are questions that the board wants to be able to answer and investigate.”

School board members have not been able to schedule a work session just yet on the trimesters-semesters issue.