HOPE board looks at homeless numbers, other models

The numbers add up to more than 248 because many individuals fit more than one category.

While the data helped the board get a handle on the dimensions of the problem, the reports that followed looked at models for solutions.

Board member Joel Goodwin, a captain in the Corvallis Police Department, shared information on a model used in Chelsea, Massachusetts, called the “Hub.” The model also has been tried in Philadelphia and some Canadian cities.

Goodwin described it as a “rapid mobilization of multiple agencies in a collaborative problem-solving approach.” The key, Goodwin said, is to assess quickly an individuals’ needs and to, also quickly, refer them to resources that offer help.

Chelsea, a majority Latino town of 35,000 just across the Mystic River from Boston, was rated the 11th most-dangerous city in America. Now, it is no longer in the top 100.

Co-chair Reece Stotsenberg reported on a coordinated care entry system being used in Yuba and Sutter counties, about 40 miles north of Sacramento, California.

The system, Stotsenberg said, aims to collect people at an access point and then triage the needed care, with the key factors client intake, the assessment of needs and housing referrals.