Hospitalized virus patients on rise

Oregon hospitals have yet to fill up with COVID-19 patients.

The Oregon Health Authority reported Monday that 400 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 or suspected symptoms, including 82 patients on ventilators to assist their breathing.

Those numbers are more than double what OHA reported last week. However, hospitals still have significant capacity.

Slightly more than 42% of adult ICU beds are now in use, as are 34% of adult non-ICU beds, 56% of pediatric ICU beds and 67% of pediatric non-ICU beds.

Oregon hospitals normally operate with much higher occupancy rates but many now have far fewer patients because the state banned elective surgeries and non-urgent medical and dental procedures that would involve personal protective equipment. As a result, a number of clinics and hospitals have laid off employees. During the first three weeks of March, nearly 4% of Oregon health-care workers filed for unemployment.

OHA resumed sharing the COVID-19 hospitalization data on Monday after stopping last week due to what officials said were unspecified “data quality” issues.